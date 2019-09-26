wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Dark Matches Before NXT
– WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Piper Dawn will take on Isla Dawn on next week’s episode, along with Tegan Nox vs. Kay Lee Ray in a non-title match.
– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the NXT taping:
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Santana Garrett
* Austin Theory defeated Ridge Holland
