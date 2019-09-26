wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Dark Matches Before NXT

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Piper Dawn will take on Isla Dawn on next week’s episode, along with Tegan Nox vs. Kay Lee Ray in a non-title match.

PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the NXT taping:

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Santana Garrett
* Austin Theory defeated Ridge Holland

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading