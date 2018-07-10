Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Stars Talk Lumberjack Match, Samoa Joe Attacks Tye Dillinger on Raw

July 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Announced for the show are:

Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush
Noam Dar vs. TJP

– WWE posted video of Dasha Fuentes speaking with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, The IIconics and Becky Lynch about the Lumberjack match on this week’s Smackdown. The match saw Asuka defeat James Ellsworth:

– Here is video from this week’s Smackdown of Samoa Joe attacking Tye Dillinger before Tuesday’s Smackdown:

