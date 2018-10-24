Quantcast

 

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE has announced that Mustafa Ali will face Tony Nese in a #1 Contender’s Match, while The Brian Kendrick takes on Gentlemen Jack Gallagher.

The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video:

