WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
October 24, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE has announced that Mustafa Ali will face Tony Nese in a #1 Contender’s Match, while The Brian Kendrick takes on Gentlemen Jack Gallagher.
The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
.@MustafaAliWWE & @TonyNese will face off NEXT WEEK for a chance to challenge @WWE_Murphy for the #CruiserweightChampionship! pic.twitter.com/5pkCLodQux
— WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2018
It’s going to be a BRAWL next week on #205Live! @mrbriankendrick @GentlemanJackG pic.twitter.com/JwugB57NLV
— WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2018
– Here is this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video: