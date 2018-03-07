WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Authors of Pain Hungry For NXT Tag Titles, Moss & Sabbatelli Say They’re on The Same Page

– Two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournaments are set for next week’s episode of NXT. The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery and Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. SAnitY will both take place on next Wednesday’s episode, along with a UK Championship match between Adam Cole and Pete Dunne. The episode airs on WWE Network.

– Here is video of the Authors of Pain talking about their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win. Paul Ellering said that there are a lot of hungry tag teams out in NXT, but none hungrier than The Authors. Ellering said that the Dusty Rhodes Classic is their road back to the NXT Tag Team Titles:

– WWE also posted the following video of Moss and Sabbatelli talking about their plans to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic and saying that despite their recent issues, they’re on the same page: