WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Stock Down

– WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Zack Gibson will face Noam Dar on the show, while Danny Burch will make his NXT UK debut.

The episode airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $77.37 on Wednesday. That’s down a hefty $4.87 (5.75%) from the previous closing price. The drop comes on a day that the Dow Jones sank 608 points, making for the biggest drop since 2011.