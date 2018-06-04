WWE News: Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live, Baron Corbin Named Constable of Raw

– Drake Maverick has announced two matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see video below of Drake Maverick announcing the following matches:

* Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Lince Dorado vs. The Brian Kendrick

– Baron Corbin was announced as the new “Constable” of Raw on tonight’s episode. After coming out and ruining Curt Hawkins’ taco party, Corbin tole Kurt Angle that he was tired of being overlooked and had spoken with Stephanie McMahon, who had a message for Angle. Corbin said McMahon is instituting a new checks and balances system and as a result, he’s the “Constable” who will oversee things and act on her behalf.

You can see video of the segments below: