WWE News: Matchups Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Preview for Noam Dar’s The Supernova Sessions

November 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK The Hunt vs. Andrews Webster

– During today’s NXT UK, some new matchups were announced for next week’s episode. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews will face The Hunt (The Primate & The Wild Boar). Also, in singles action, Alexander Wolfe will face Joe Coffey. You can see the matchup announcements below:

– Also during today’s NXT UK, Noam Dar revealed that he’s getting his own chat show, The Supernova Sessions, which is coming soon to NXT UK. You can check out the sneak peek he revealed today below:

Noam Dar, NXT UK

