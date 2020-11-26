wrestling / News
WWE News: Matchups Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Preview for Noam Dar’s The Supernova Sessions
– During today’s NXT UK, some new matchups were announced for next week’s episode. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews will face The Hunt (The Primate & The Wild Boar). Also, in singles action, Alexander Wolfe will face Joe Coffey. You can see the matchup announcements below:
Next week: @MandrewsJunior & @Flash_Morgan vs. #TheHunt (@The_Primate_ & @WILDBOARhitch) #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/AQbq56MfqH
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 26, 2020
It’s official. Next week @TheWWEWolfe faces @Joe_Coffey
However, #Imperium and #GALLUS are banned from ringside! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/6QIbzSF7QN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 26, 2020
– Also during today’s NXT UK, Noam Dar revealed that he’s getting his own chat show, The Supernova Sessions, which is coming soon to NXT UK. You can check out the sneak peek he revealed today below:
