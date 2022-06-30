wrestling / News
WWE News: Matchups Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Today’s NXT UK Video Highlights
– Two new matchups for next week’s edition of WWE NXT UK were announced on today’s episode. NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura will team with Sarray to face Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander. You can see the vignette that set up next week’s match below.
Also set for next week, Kenny Williams will face Tiger Turan. here’s the updated lineup:
* Meiko Satomura & Sarray vs. Xia Brookside & Eliza Alexander
* Kenny Williams vs. Tiger Turan
"You two talk too much!"@satomurameiko continues to have @SarrayWWE's back and promises to teach @XiaBrooksideWWE and @ElizaAlexanderr a lesson! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/cCJPXCiWTx
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 30, 2022
– WWE also released the following video highlights for today’s NXT UK:
