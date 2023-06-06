wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Cardona Suggests a ‘Mixed Tag Match’ During Raw, Drew McIntyre Turns 38, Rhea Ripley ‘Thrives Off the Chaos’
– During last night’s WWE Raw, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona commented on Becky Lynch attacking Cardona’s wife, Chelsea Green, during Lynch’s matchup against Sonya Deville during the show. Cardona wrote, “Mixed tag? 😉” You can view his tweet below:
Mixed tag? 😉 https://t.co/Jgcwo4S2ME
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 6, 2023
– Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is off TV at the moment, celebrates his birthday today, turning 38 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
🏆 2-time WWE Champion
👉 2020 Men's #RoyalRumble Match winner
🌎 1-time Intercontinental Champion
🤝 2-time #WWERaw Tag Team Champion
💥 1-time #WWENXT Champion
Happy birthday to @DMcIntyreWWE! pic.twitter.com/sj7UyqlNru
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2023
– Rhea Ripley is enjoying the aftermath of the chaos they caused with Cody Rhodes last night on Raw, writing today, “We thrive off the chaos 😘⚖️”
We thrive off the chaos 😘⚖️ pic.twitter.com/PPLLYempKh
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan And Mick Foley Trade Barbs In Old TSN Interviews
- Ted DiBiase Didn’t See Cody Rhodes’ Rise To Being A Top Star, Recalls Cody Teaming With Ted Jr.
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look