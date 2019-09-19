wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy and Booker T Attend MLB Game, Stock Closes Down
September 18, 2019
– Matt Hardy and Booker T took in a baseball game in Houston to promote the Royal Rumble. Hardy posted pics to Twitter from the appearance, which was hyping the fact that tickets to the 2020 Rumble went on sale:
At @astros promoting @WWE #RoyalRumble 2020 with the 5x champ, @BookerT5x. pic.twitter.com/4YHdVSf3B6
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.59, down $2.32 (3.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.
