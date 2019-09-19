wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy and Booker T Attend MLB Game, Stock Closes Down

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Deletion Matt Hardy Raw

– Matt Hardy and Booker T took in a baseball game in Houston to promote the Royal Rumble. Hardy posted pics to Twitter from the appearance, which was hyping the fact that tickets to the 2020 Rumble went on sale:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.59, down $2.32 (3.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.

