wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy and Heavy Machinery Plot to Win 24/7 Title, Aleister Black Chases Off Xavier Woods Photobomb Attempt
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy and Heavy Machinery both have designed on the new 24/7 Championship. WWE posted the following videos of Hardy and the tag team coming up with plans to win the new championship, which debuted Monday night on Raw:
– Zelina Vega posted the following video of Xavier Woods trying to photobomb her, only to be chased off by her husband Aleister Black:
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls His Lunch With The Rock and Wanting to Sign Him to a Six-Figure Contract Right Off the Bat
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened