WWE News: Matt Hardy and Heavy Machinery Plot to Win 24/7 Title, Aleister Black Chases Off Xavier Woods Photobomb Attempt

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Matt Hardy and Heavy Machinery both have designed on the new 24/7 Championship. WWE posted the following videos of Hardy and the tag team coming up with plans to win the new championship, which debuted Monday night on Raw:

– Zelina Vega posted the following video of Xavier Woods trying to photobomb her, only to be chased off by her husband Aleister Black:

article topics :

Aleister Black, Heavy Machinery, Matt Hardy, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

