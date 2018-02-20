 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Battles Bray Wyatt After Raw, Braun Strowman Comments on Gauntlet Win

February 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Matt Hardy faced off with Bray Wyatt in the post-Raw dark match. Wrestling Inc reports that Hardy, who will face Wyatt at Elimination Chamber, beat his rival in the dark match main event.

– Braun Strowman posted the following to Twitter after he won the Gauntlet Match on Raw:

