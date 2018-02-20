wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Battles Bray Wyatt After Raw, Braun Strowman Comments on Gauntlet Win
– Matt Hardy faced off with Bray Wyatt in the post-Raw dark match. Wrestling Inc reports that Hardy, who will face Wyatt at Elimination Chamber, beat his rival in the dark match main event.
– Braun Strowman posted the following to Twitter after he won the Gauntlet Match on Raw:
No man can stop me.
I will run through them all.
The Beast better be on notice….I'm going to @WrestleMania. #WWEChamber #GetTheseHands #Raw
