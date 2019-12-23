wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Believes He’s A Top Talent, NOD Table For 3, More

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Matt Hardy took to social media to clarify his comments about not being a top talent. Hardy noted that he still believes he’s a top talent, but just needs the opportunity to showcase himself.

– D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, and Mark Henry will be on WWE Table For 3 tonight following Raw.

– WWE Producer Jamie Noble turns 43 years old today. The Great Muta turns 57.

