– Matt Hardy took to social media to clarify his comments about not being a top talent. Hardy noted that he still believes he’s a top talent, but just needs the opportunity to showcase himself.

Thanks for the inclusion, @WWE. I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many. pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/Vho74y4POs — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2019

To clarify, I believe I’m still top talent. My VESSEL isn’t as athletic as it was 20 years ago, but it’s more entertaining. I offer a unique skill set that NO ONE else does. Just need the forum & opportunity to showcase it. I’m also a pretty good promoter, creator & ambassador. https://t.co/7PFHqmQoGe — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 23, 2019

– D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, and Mark Henry will be on WWE Table For 3 tonight following Raw.

– WWE Producer Jamie Noble turns 43 years old today. The Great Muta turns 57.