WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Ultimate Deletion, NFL Stars at Raw

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to comment on his win over Bray Wyatt in the Ultimate Deletion during Raw. You can see his post below, which came following the taped match was aired as the main event of the show:

– WWE noted during Raw that members of the Dallas Cowboys were at tonight’sz show. You can see a pic below of offensive tackle La’el Collins at the show:

