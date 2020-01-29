WWE News: Matt Hardy Considers New Persona From Limbo in New Video, Shawn Michaels Reflects on Worlds Collide

– Matt Hardy isn’t happy with being stuck in Limbo, and is considering a new turn for his character in his latest video. You can see “Matt Hardy in LIMBO 3” below, in which Hardy talks about how, with all the abuse he’s suffered on WWE TV as of late, he’s only happy when he’s soaking in his hot tub. That leads him to the revelation that perhaps he should be “Soaking” Matt Hardy:

– WWE released a new video as well, with Shawn Michaels and Jeremy Borash talking about the development of NXT UK and the Worlds Collide PPV: