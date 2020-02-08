WWE News: Matt Hardy Answers Fan Question on Reuniting With Adam Cole, Aja Smith on CNN Coverage of Her Signing, Naomi Defaces Bayley on Smackdown Sign

– WWE Superstar Matt Hardy responded to a fan question on Twitter. The fan asked if Hardy might ever reunite with Adam Cole. The previously worked with each other back in their Ring of Honor days.

Never say NEVAH in this INSANE industry. I am greatly fond of @AdamColePro & love watching him & the UE kicking ass every week on @WWENXT.. Especially considering he was presumed deceased by some before his NXT arrival. https://t.co/YsJMbCPAmn — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 8, 2020

– Aja Smith commented on the CNN coverage of her recent WWE signing. She is currently training at the WWE Performance Center to become a referee.

A year ago my life was falling apart, I was at my lowest, and I was about to give up on myself. This morning I wake up to discover I’m featured on CNN! 😱Continue to fight! Bet on yourself because life can change in a instant! I’m so blessed! Who’s excited for this journey?! pic.twitter.com/n8SzCjJHpe — Aja Smith (@PereraPower) February 8, 2020

– WWE Superstar Naomi shared a clip on Twitter yesterday showing her deface a picture of Bayley on a Smackdown sign last night. You can check out that clip below.