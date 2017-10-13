wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Gives a Friday the 13th Matt Fact, NHL Team Hosting WWE Night
– Matt Hardy provided a special “Matt Fact” for Friday the 13th. The WWE star posted:
MATT FACT
Matt has seen all the #FridayThe13th movies. pic.twitter.com/17RmMshSCQ
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 13, 2017
– The New Jersey Devils are hosting a WWE Night next month. The event will take place during the November 9th game in which they play the Edmonton Oilers. The announcement notes:
“World Wrestling Entertainment will take over The Rock with an immersive wresting experience for fans all night, including special appearances by WWE personalities on the concourse, a one-of-a-kind opening video moment, musical tributes and in-game features highlighting past and current WWE Superstars. Special ticket packages will be made available and include a unique WWE-Devils t-shirt.”