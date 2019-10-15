wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy on His Grueling Family Vacation, Zelina Vega on Being an Inspiration for Latino Fans, Mandy Rose on Superstar Savepoint
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Matt Hardy shared a video this week on how fans don’t understand how hard it is for him to go on a grueling vacation. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video of Zelina Vega in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. You can check out that clip below.
Here's to inspiring the next generation of Hispanic Superstars. 👊@Zelina_VegaWWE #HispanicHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/OLP757UtYc
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
– UpUpDownDown released a new video where Xavier Woods talks with Mandy Rose about her experiences on WWE Tough Enough. You can check out that video below.
