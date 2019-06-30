wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Has a Bad Day, Hawkins & Ryder Unbox TNA Figures, Recap of Firefly Funhouse Cameos Last Week
– Matt Hardy had a difficult day on Saturday, and he wanted to tell fans all about it. Hardy posted a new video talking about his difficult day, which included only getting five and a half hours, getting mustard on a hamburger despite asking for no mustard, having to sign autographs, not getting a room at his hotel, being mistaken for his brother and more. It’s the latest in his videos that appear to be teasing a new gimmick in which he thinks people don’t know how hard it is being him:
– The latest unboxing video from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins features the two unboxing vintage TNA action figures:
– WWE posted a video recapping the cameos of Firefly Funhouse characters on Raw and Smackdown last week:
👀 #AbbyTheWitch?
👀 #MercyTheBuzzard?
How did you all escape the #FireflyFunhouse? #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qxUDUJIOb3
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2019
