WWE News: Matt Hardy Has a Bad Day, Hawkins & Ryder Unbox TNA Figures, Recap of Firefly Funhouse Cameos Last Week

– Matt Hardy had a difficult day on Saturday, and he wanted to tell fans all about it. Hardy posted a new video talking about his difficult day, which included only getting five and a half hours, getting mustard on a hamburger despite asking for no mustard, having to sign autographs, not getting a room at his hotel, being mistaken for his brother and more. It’s the latest in his videos that appear to be teasing a new gimmick in which he thinks people don’t know how hard it is being him:

– The latest unboxing video from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins features the two unboxing vintage TNA action figures:

– WWE posted a video recapping the cameos of Firefly Funhouse characters on Raw and Smackdown last week: