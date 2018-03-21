WWE News: Matt Hardy Hints at More Deletions, Ric Flair Shares Video From Suit Photo Shoot, Rusev & Lana at NHL Game

– Matt Hardy says that more Deletions may be on the way now that he has thrown Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation. Hardy posted to Twitter yesterday and said that Ultimate Deletion was “merely an introduction” of the Broken/Woken Universe:

RE-TWEET if you DESIRE to see another #UltimateDELETION on #RAW, maybe.. Michael Cole, The OBSOLETE MULE or Roman Reigns, The LARGE CANINE or The DASTARDLY MeekMahan pic.twitter.com/VQMfDKQjsj — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

– Rusev posted to Twitter noting that he and Lana will be at Thursday’s Nashville Predators NHL game:

It’s true @PredsNHL my wife @LanaWWE and I are coming this Thursday! Come celebrate #RusevDay with us — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 19, 2018

– Here is a new video from Ric Flair, which goes behind the scenes of a photo shoot for his new line of suits with Mr. Custom Made: