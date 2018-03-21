 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Hints at More Deletions, Ric Flair Shares Video From Suit Photo Shoot, Rusev & Lana at NHL Game

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy says that more Deletions may be on the way now that he has thrown Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation. Hardy posted to Twitter yesterday and said that Ultimate Deletion was “merely an introduction” of the Broken/Woken Universe:

– Rusev posted to Twitter noting that he and Lana will be at Thursday’s Nashville Predators NHL game:

– Here is a new video from Ric Flair, which goes behind the scenes of a photo shoot for his new line of suits with Mr. Custom Made:

