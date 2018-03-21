wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Hints at More Deletions, Ric Flair Shares Video From Suit Photo Shoot, Rusev & Lana at NHL Game
– Matt Hardy says that more Deletions may be on the way now that he has thrown Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation. Hardy posted to Twitter yesterday and said that Ultimate Deletion was “merely an introduction” of the Broken/Woken Universe:
Gracias, mi amigo. This #UltimateDELETION was merely an introduction of My #BROKEN & #WOKEN Universe to the @WWEUniverse.
Merely the GENESIS. https://t.co/AvPdj9tgel
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
RE-TWEET if you DESIRE to see another #UltimateDELETION on #RAW, maybe..
Michael Cole, The OBSOLETE MULE
or
Roman Reigns, The LARGE CANINE
or
The DASTARDLY MeekMahan pic.twitter.com/VQMfDKQjsj
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
– Rusev posted to Twitter noting that he and Lana will be at Thursday’s Nashville Predators NHL game:
It’s true @PredsNHL my wife @LanaWWE and I are coming this Thursday! Come celebrate #RusevDay with us
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 19, 2018
– Here is a new video from Ric Flair, which goes behind the scenes of a photo shoot for his new line of suits with Mr. Custom Made: