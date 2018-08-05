wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Hits Instagram Milestone, Fan Has a Happy Rusev Day at Chuck E. Cheese’s
– Matt Hardy took to Instagram to commemorate his 1,000th post on the social media platform. You can see his post below, looking back at his and Jeff Hardy’s lives over the years:
– Rusev replied to a message on Twitter about a young fan who had a great experience in customer service after a mishap at his birthday party:
@ChuckECheeses
After a mishap at Chuck E Cheeses on my sons birthday, the general manager in Abilene, Cassie, totally went ABOVE and BEYOND to give our son an AMAZING birthday party!!!!!! It is rare to find this kind of customer service these days. She's a great GM! @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/OV9JbE9Uwt
— Jeff Ronquillo (@RonquilloJeff) August 5, 2018
They knew it was a Happy #RusevDay https://t.co/LHBjqJsA19
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 5, 2018