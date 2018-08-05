Quantcast

 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Hits Instagram Milestone, Fan Has a Happy Rusev Day at Chuck E. Cheese’s

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Raw WWE Main Event

– Matt Hardy took to Instagram to commemorate his 1,000th post on the social media platform. You can see his post below, looking back at his and Jeff Hardy’s lives over the years:

– Rusev replied to a message on Twitter about a young fan who had a great experience in customer service after a mishap at his birthday party:

