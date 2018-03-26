 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Joins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Identity of Asuka’s Raw Opponent

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy has joined the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Hardy announced on Monday’s Raw that he was joining the match, as you can see below. Hardy joins Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, and Tye Dillinger as announced names in the match so far.

WZ reports that Jamie Frost, who was beaten by Asuka on tonight’s Raw, is Pittsburgh local wrestler Ellie Fredricks. You can see video from the match below:

