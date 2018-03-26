wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Joins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Identity of Asuka’s Raw Opponent
– Matt Hardy has joined the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Hardy announced on Monday’s Raw that he was joining the match, as you can see below. Hardy joins Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, and Tye Dillinger as announced names in the match so far.
#TheGreatWar is OVAH, but now @MATTHARDYBRAND has his sights on honoring HUMONGOUS WONDER NUMBER EIGHT in the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GP9YDnm25y
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018
The field so far…@ScottDawsonWWE@DashWilderWWE@MojoRawleyWWE@BaronCorbinWWE@MATTHARDYBRAND@WWEDillinger#AndreTheGiant #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2xQOvTrQME
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 27, 2018
– WZ reports that Jamie Frost, who was beaten by Asuka on tonight’s Raw, is Pittsburgh local wrestler Ellie Fredricks. You can see video from the match below:
Winter is here for #JamieFrost. She WASN'T ready for @WWEAsuka! #RAW pic.twitter.com/JVHzYpGHSB
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018