WWE News: Matt Hardy On His Love of Mexico, Gallery of NXT/WWE Champions

– WWE posted a video of Matt Hardy discussing his love of Mexico on a promotional tour of the country. You can see the below video of Hardy discussing his appreciation of the country while promoting WWE’s December 1st live event in Mexico City:

– The company also posted the following to Twitter, highlighting a gallery of all stars who won titles in both NXT and WWE to date. The list features American Alpha, Bayley, Big E, Bo Dallas, Bobby Roode, The Bludgeon Brothers, Buddy Murphy, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kalisto, Neville, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Paige, the Authors of Pain, Seth Rollins, and Sasha Banks: