 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Meet Fans at Weekend House Show, Ric Flair Cameos in YouTube Star’s New Video

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Woken Raw 1818-2

– WWE posted video of Matt Hardy meeting with fans at a house show over the weekend as part of the VIP Experience ticket package. You can see it below:

– Ric Flair made an appearance in a new comedy video from YouTube star Anwar Jibawi:

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading