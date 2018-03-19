wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Meet Fans at Weekend House Show, Ric Flair Cameos in YouTube Star’s New Video
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Matt Hardy meeting with fans at a house show over the weekend as part of the VIP Experience ticket package. You can see it below:
Come experience the #WWEVIP Experience and you might just end up in @MATTHARDYBRAND’s video! Will @WWEBrayWyatt be #DELETED during the #UltimateDeletion this Monday on #Raw? #WWETulsa pic.twitter.com/cDXUEFHRNY
— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2018
– Ric Flair made an appearance in a new comedy video from YouTube star Anwar Jibawi: