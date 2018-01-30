WWE News: Matt Hardy Promises Final Deletion For Bray Wyatt, Preview of Women’s Elimination Chamber

– Matt Hardy has promised that Bray Wyatt will suffer the Final Deletion. Hardy posted the threat to Twitter following Wyatt costing him a spot in the Elimination Chamber during Raw, as you can see below:

I WILL END YOU, BRAY. You will suffer The Final DELETION. https://t.co/fOMseEFz4y — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 30, 2018

– WWE posted the following preview of thew women’s Elimination Chamber match, which was announced on Monday’s Raw:

Five Superstars to challenge Alexa Bliss in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

At WWE Elimination Chamber, the women of Raw will once again make history when five brave competitors challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for her illustrious title in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The monumental news came from Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon just 24 hours after the groundbreaking Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the winner of the career-altering showdown will defend the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 34.

The Elimination Chamber is like no other match. The formidable construction, with its chain-link walls, glass pods and steel floors, is deadly to the core, and the rules for the warzone are as perilous as the structure itself.

Two Superstars will start the bout while the remaining four are enclosed in pods. At specified intervals, a pod will open at random, enabling a Superstar to enter the match. This will continue until all six competitors have been released. A Superstar can be eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission, and the last woman standing will be declared the winner and the Raw Women’s Champion.

Which Raw women will dare to step through the doors and into complete madness en route to WrestleMania 34? Find out when WWE Elimination Chamber streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Feb. 25!