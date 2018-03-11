WWE News: Matt Hardy Recalls Keeping WrestleMania 33 Appearance Secret, Mustafa Ali Hypes 205 Live, Fastlane 2016 Match

– Matt Hardy spoke with Sky Sports about the Hardy Boyz’ surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 and keeping it a secret. Hardy discussed how difficult it was to keep the news from getting out and the reaction from fans.

“It was quite overwhelming and quite flattering, to be honest with you,” he said. “It was quite incredible because it had truly been kept a secret up to that point. We had literally just arrived at the building right before we were due to walk down the ramp to the ring, and the adrenaline of being snuck into the building and going up to gorilla (position) and then walking down that ramp was very, very special. … Anything is difficult to keep a secret in this day and age, as far as professional wrestling goes. Access to information is insane today. You can’t tell anyone anything if you want something to be kept a secret these days. There was only a very small circle of people who knew and we really worked hard to make it a special moment and a true surprise.”

– Mustafa Ali posted the following to Twitter to hype his match with Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament on this week’s 205 Live:

I have a chance to step up instead of taking a step back. I have a chance to make things right. I have a chance to fight back.@WWE #205live pic.twitter.com/HvaadFurcV — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 10, 2018

– WWE released the full match between Chris Jericho and AJ Styles from Fastlane 2016 to their YouTube channel, as you can see below: