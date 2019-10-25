WWE News: Matt Hardy Releases First Episode of ‘Free the Delete,’ Promo School Segment Set For WWE Backstage

– Matt Hardy is looking to “Free the Delete” as he sets out to find his destiny in the first episode of a new video series. You can see the video below, which follows his tease yesterday that it was “time to get ready for what’s next.” The video was shot and edited by Hardy’s wife Reby and written by Matt; it is described as follows:

It’s the first EVAH episode of “FREE THE DELETE”, which follows Matt Hardy’s journey to recapture his #BROKENBrilliance. Finding himself somewhere in limbo between mankind and the multiverse, Matt must embark on a mission to #FreeTheDELETE and PROCURE his true DESTINY.

– FOX has announced that tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage on FOX Sports 1 that airs after Smackdown will feature a new Promo School segment with American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila: