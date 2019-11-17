WWE News: Matt Hardy Releases Free The Delete Episode 3, Canvas 2 Canvas Returns to ABCs of WWE, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose

– Matt Hardy has released Episode 3 of FREE THE DELETE. You can check out the new Matt Hardy video below. Here’s a synopsis:

In episode three of “FREE THE DELETE”, Matt struggles to communicate with his former allies, causing him to be haunted by the ESSENCE of his #BROKENBrilliance. A chance encounter with an old friend, an OMEGA alumni, turns violent as Matt’s mortal sanity begins to spiral out of control. Matt is visited by another one of the #7Deities, BROHARE, and is mandated to forge a daunting structure. BROHARE says these tasks must be completed for Matt to reunite with ZENITH.

– Canvas 2 Canvas is out today and artist Rob Schamberger returns to the ABCs of WWE. You can check out that new video below.

– WWE.com listed the top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Shinsuke Nakamura and Alexa Bliss. You can check out some of those images below.