wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Releases Latest Video From Limbo, Zack Ryder Shares Merch Stand Madness Vol. 5, Keith Lee TakeOver Promo
– Matt Hardy released Episode 4 of his “Matt Hardy in LIMBO” series. You can check out that video below. He released the video ahead of his destruction at the hands of Randy Orton last night on Raw. No one in the locker room came to his aid either.
– WWE Superstar shared Vol. 5 of Merch Stand Madness where he looks at classic WWE merchandise sold at the merch stands or in official catalogs. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a post-match backstage promo with Keith Lee after his successful title defense at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday. Lee beat Dominik Dijakovic to retain his belt. You can check out that video below.
.@RealKeithLee looks forward to proving exactly how LIMITLESS he is on #WWENXT.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/UHg5tn3LmF
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga on the Transitional Changes ROH Is Going Through, His Thoughts on Marty Scurll Taking Over Creative Side
- Booker T Weighs In on John Cena Calling Brock Lesnar the Best Ever, Lesnar’s Talent As a Performer
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life