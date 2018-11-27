Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Says He Hasn’t Had His Last WWE Match Yet, Stock Down

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Hardy's

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to refute the idea that he’s had his last WWE match. When a fan noted on Twitter that Hardy’s first and last matches in WWE were against father and son Mr. Perfect and Curt Axel respectively, Hardy replied:

– WWE’s stock closed at $65.28 on Tuesday, down $0.24 (0.37%) from the previous closing price.

article topics :

Matt Hardy, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading