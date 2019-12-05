WWE News: Matt Hardy Shares Pictures of New Son, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy shares some pictures of their son to social media after Reby gave birth on Wednesday. The pictures were from a photo shoot by People, which you can see below:

Yes, another Hardy Boy !!!!

Read all about our newest addition in this @people exclusive !https://t.co/3D3mNUY549 pic.twitter.com/xu7sMmXsxL — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 4, 2019

LOVE BEFORE FIRST SIGHThttps://t.co/0lPUwu0p3O pic.twitter.com/kytXUvOr0j — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2019

