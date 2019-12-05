wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Shares Pictures of New Son, Top 10 NXT Moments

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy shares some pictures of their son to social media after Reby gave birth on Wednesday. The pictures were from a photo shoot by People, which you can see below:

– WWE posted the latest video of the top 10 moments from this week’s NXT:

