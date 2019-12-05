wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Shares Pictures of New Son, Top 10 NXT Moments
December 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy shares some pictures of their son to social media after Reby gave birth on Wednesday. The pictures were from a photo shoot by People, which you can see below:
INDESCRIBABLE LOVE https://t.co/AMglyYhKJl pic.twitter.com/gmvQ7TKLb3
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2019
Yes, another Hardy Boy !!!!
Read all about our newest addition in this @people exclusive !https://t.co/3D3mNUY549 pic.twitter.com/xu7sMmXsxL
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 4, 2019
LOVE BEFORE FIRST SIGHThttps://t.co/0lPUwu0p3O pic.twitter.com/kytXUvOr0j
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2019
– WWE posted the latest video of the top 10 moments from this week’s NXT:
