WWE News: Matt Hardy Shows Support for EC3, XFL Sunday Pregame Show

– Matt Hardy responded to a tweet by Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba over the weekend, which showed support for current WWE Superstar EC3. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Matt Hardy wrote on EC3, “I’m a fan of @therealec3. I understand some fans love & prefer performers that offer top notch in-ring work more than anything. The entertainment/character stuff is crucial as well. EC3 is great when he’s utilized to his strengths. I’d want him on my roster.”

As previously reported, EC3 is currently on the injury shelf and recovering from a concussion that he suffered last September.

There was some buzz online yesterday after Jericho posted a photo with EC3 on Instagram showing the two hangint out together. Also, Jericho tagged AEW in the caption. Jericho wrote in the caption for the Instagram post, “Great chat with @therealec3 tonight in Orlando! Big things coming in the future for this talented brother …. @allelitewrestling”

– A new XFL pregame show is out with WWE personalities Alyse Ashton and Jonathan Coachman. You can check out that video below. The video reviews yesterday’s debut games for the season and previews today’s games.