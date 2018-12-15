WWE News: Matt Hardy Talks With WWE India, Triple H Meets A Magician, WWE Fan Wins Dancing Competition

– Matt Hardy spoke with WWE India in a new interview, which you can see below.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently met magician Derek Hughes, who he joked looked like Mauro Ranallo.

No, it’s not the “voice of NXT” Mauro Ranallo …. it’s @standupmagician Derek Hughes… THANK YOU for an absolutely amazing show!!!!! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/bKUG3gjswM — Triple H (@TripleH) December 15, 2018

– WWE superfan Kevin Clifton won the UK dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, the UK series that inspired Dancing with the Stars.