wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Talks With WWE India, Triple H Meets A Magician, WWE Fan Wins Dancing Competition

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Matt Hardy spoke with WWE India in a new interview, which you can see below.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently met magician Derek Hughes, who he joked looked like Mauro Ranallo.

– WWE superfan Kevin Clifton won the UK dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, the UK series that inspired Dancing with the Stars.

