WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Being ‘All In,’ MSG Pays Respect To The Undertaker
– The Young Bucks joked about winning the WWE Tag Team Titles over the weekend, leading to Matt hardy responding and teasing a match for All In…
What are these FANTASTICAL FANCIES that you speak of, Bucks of Youth?
September 1st? pic.twitter.com/AVmlTy0dvS
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2018
– WWE’s Twitter account tweeted out this short clip of MSG standing to send the Undertaker off as a mark of respect, after his appearance over the weekend…
#ThankYouTaker #WWEMSG #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/iDE0QNbkdM
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2018