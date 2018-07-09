Quantcast

 

WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Being ‘All In,’ MSG Pays Respect To The Undertaker

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Young Bucks joked about winning the WWE Tag Team Titles over the weekend, leading to Matt hardy responding and teasing a match for All In…

– WWE’s Twitter account tweeted out this short clip of MSG standing to send the Undertaker off as a mark of respect, after his appearance over the weekend…

All In, Matt Hardy, WWE, Larry Csonka

