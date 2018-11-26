WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Raw Return, Highlights From Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter teasing the possibility of a return to Raw. Hardy reacted to the actions of Baron Corbin on the show, saying that Raw “needs an EXTREME double dose of [Woken] Mattitude” and that he’s the only man who can fix Raw:

These DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power on #RAW. This brand needs an EXTREME double dose of #WOKEN Mattitude.. Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that’s Matt Hardy. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018

– Here is a highlight clip from the Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler Intercontinental Championship match on Raw. Rollins reinstituted the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, which Ziggler answered: