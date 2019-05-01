WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Singles Run, Smackdown Dark Match, Identity of Asuka and Kairi Sane’s Opponents

– With his brother on the shelf, Matt Hardy is teasing a singles run for himself on Smackdown. Hardy posted the following to Twitter after the brothers announced on Smackdown that Jeff needs surgery on his knee, resulting in their relinquishing the Smackdown Tag Team Championships:

It is a sad day. CHIN UP, STRONG, KEEP MOVING FORWARD.. I MUST NOW WALK & FIGHT ALONE. https://t.co/OKWOhJ1C71 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 1, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Aleister Black defeat Jinder Mahal in the dark match before the Smackdown/205 Live taping.

– The site also notes that the two local talents who lost to Asuka and Kairi Sane on SMackdown were Queen Aminata and Jaylee.