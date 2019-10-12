wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Tells His Unfiltered Truth, Eric Bischoff Takes Photo With Ric Flair and Tyson Fury, Oliver Luck on This Is the XFL Show

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Matt Hardy released a video where he talks about telling his unfiltered truth with MATTHEW the Wicked 1:2. You can check out his latest promo below.

– WWE Smackdown Executive Director Eric Bischoff shared a photo with Ric Flair and Tyson Fury this week. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter below.

– Oliver Luck, the commissioner and CEO of the XFL, appeared on the This is the XFL Show this week. You can check out his talk on the podcast below.

