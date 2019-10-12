wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Tells His Unfiltered Truth, Eric Bischoff Takes Photo With Ric Flair and Tyson Fury, Oliver Luck on This Is the XFL Show
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy released a video where he talks about telling his unfiltered truth with MATTHEW the Wicked 1:2. You can check out his latest promo below.
– WWE Smackdown Executive Director Eric Bischoff shared a photo with Ric Flair and Tyson Fury this week. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter below.
Trouble? pic.twitter.com/LnR22lFmSj
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 12, 2019
– Oliver Luck, the commissioner and CEO of the XFL, appeared on the This is the XFL Show this week. You can check out his talk on the podcast below.
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It