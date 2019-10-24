WWE News: Matt Hardy on Getting Ready for ‘What’s Next,’ Total Divas Preview Clip Has Nia Jax Facing Fear of Top Rope, Zack Ryder Goes on a Figure Hunt

– WWE Superstar Matt Hardy shared a tweet this week on his future. He wrote, “It is time to get ready for what’s next.” You can check out that tweet below.

– E! released a new preview clip for Total Divas, where Nia Jax works on dealing with her fear of the top rope ahead of her big WrestleMania match. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new video featuring Zack Ryder going on an action figure hunt at a local Walmart. You can check out that video below.