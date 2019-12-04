WWE News: Matt Hardy Gives Update on His Third Son, Raw Set for Winnipeg in February, Video on KUSHIDA’s Return Tonight

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy and his wife Reby welcomed their third son this week. Matt Hardy later shared the following comments on the birth of his son.

He wrote, “Thanks for the overwhelming amount of congratulatory tweets/messages about Baby Hardy #3, who arrived early this morning. Everyone is doing great. Childbirth is obviously scientifically explained, but it’s almost impossible to watch the process & not think it’s a miracle.”

– WWE and the BellMTS Place have announced that Monday Night Raw is returning to Winnipeg. Raw will be held there on February 24, 2020. This will be the first live Raw TV show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in over a decade.

– WWE released a video showcasing KUSHIDA dealing with a wrist injury. He’s set to make his return tonight on NXT on the USA Network. You can check out that video below.