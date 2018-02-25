WWE News: Matt Hardy & Vanguard1 Hijack a Podcast, Broken Trademarks Declared Abandoned, Profile on Linda McMahon

– Vanguard1 posted video of Matt Hardy invading a “podcast” ahead of Elimination Chamber. You can see the video below, which inlcudes appearances from Mike Rome, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cathy Kelley and Bayley:

HIJACKED BROADCAST INTERCEPT REPORT: VIDEO PROCUREMENT COMPLETE CURRENT LAS VEGAS #ELIMINATIONCHAMBER WEATHER CONDITIONS INDICATE PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A 100% CHANCE OF DELETIONS pic.twitter.com/SN5EY46Yzm — Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) February 26, 2018

– In other Hardy-related news, PWInsider reports that the US Patent & Trademark Office has declared the trademarks “Broken Matt,” “Brother Nero,” “Vanguard1,” and “Broken Brilliance” abandoned after there was no response from a refusal notice issued to then-owners TNA/Anthem last July. TNA has signed over all rights to the Broken Universe gimmicks to Hardy earlier this year.

Matt Hardy can file paperwork to revive those trademarks within the next two months if he so wishes.

– The New York Times has a feature profiling Linda McMahon and discussing her journey from WWE executive to governmental official. McMahon is the head of the Small Business Association under President Trump.

When asked about her occasional appearance on WWE television in storylines, McMahon said, “I’ve seen myself, on the very few times I was on TV with the WWE. I knew I should stick to my day job.”