WWE News: Matt Hardy Vows Vengeance on Michael Cole, Latest Episode of John Cena’s Auto Geek

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter vowing to make Michael Cole pay for his shot at The Ultimate Deletion on last night’s Raw. You can see his post below:

That OBNOXIOUS ANT @MichaelCole will pay for his BLASPHEMOUS REMARKS on #RAW towards me & my #WOKEN Work of Art, The #UltimateDELETION. pic.twitter.com/yP4ddunisn — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 27, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s Auto Geek from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel: