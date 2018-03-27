 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Vows Vengeance on Michael Cole, Latest Episode of John Cena’s Auto Geek

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy’s Matt Hardy Woken WWE Raw 120417 Ultimate Deletion

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter vowing to make Michael Cole pay for his shot at The Ultimate Deletion on last night’s Raw. You can see his post below:

– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s Auto Geek from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

