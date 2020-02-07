wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy’s Latest Free The Delete Recap Video, Tegan Nox & Roderick Strong on UpUpDownDown
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy has released the latest recap episode in his Free The Delete series. You can see the video below, which gets viewers up to speed on Matt’s story, below:
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Tegan Nox and Roderick Strong playing Ring Fit Adventure Superstar Challenge:
More Trending Stories
- Angel Garza Reportedly Behind Change In Pronunciation Of His Name
- Bobby Lashley Not Expected To Turn Face Soon
- Jerry Lawler Recalls His Feud With Bret Hart, Bret Not Liking the Feud and Taking Lawler’s Insults to His Family Personally
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE