WWE News: Matt Hardy’s Latest Free The Delete Recap Video, Tegan Nox & Roderick Strong on UpUpDownDown

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Matt Hardy has released the latest recap episode in his Free The Delete series. You can see the video below, which gets viewers up to speed on Matt’s story, below:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Tegan Nox and Roderick Strong playing Ring Fit Adventure Superstar Challenge:

