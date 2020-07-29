wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Set for Tomorrow’s After the Bell, Ruby Riott Shares New Vlog, Dominik Dijakovic Entrance Theme Released
– WWE.com has announced that Matt Riddle will be the guest on tomorrow’s new episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE After the Bell becomes “The Bro Show” with Matt Riddle this week
In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, available wherever you get your podcasts.
This week, The Original Bro breaks down his journey from the MMA world to the bright lights of WWE, his dream opponents on the blue brand, why he made retiring Brock Lesnar a career goal and how watching WrestleMania 30 changed his life forever.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
– Ruby Riott released Episode 7 of Her Day in the Life vlog. You can check out that video below.
– WWE has released the entrance theme for NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic. You can listen to the “Vengeance” entrance theme below.
