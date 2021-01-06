wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Celebrates Win Over Bobby Lashley, Bayley Answers Rapid Fire Questions on Broken Skull Sessions

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown

– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared a clip of him celebrating his win over US champion Matt Riddle on this week’s Raw:

– A new clip is available featuring Bayley answering rapid-fire questions from Stone Cold Steve Austin for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode featuring Bayley debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network.

