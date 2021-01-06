wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Celebrates Win Over Bobby Lashley, Bayley Answers Rapid Fire Questions on Broken Skull Sessions
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared a clip of him celebrating his win over US champion Matt Riddle on this week’s Raw:
Celebrating my victory over Bobby Lashley like a stallion 🤙 #stallion #bro #wweraw pic.twitter.com/PblTHPzexq
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 5, 2021
– A new clip is available featuring Bayley answering rapid-fire questions from Stone Cold Steve Austin for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode featuring Bayley debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network.
Dream opponent ✅
Last great movie she watched ✅
Hidden talent ✅@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom of it all with @itsBayleyWWE ahead of this Sunday's all-new #BrokenSkullSessions! pic.twitter.com/zR274baoCt
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 5, 2021
