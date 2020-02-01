WWE News: Matt Riddle Comments On a Bumpy Rumble, WWE Looks At Ronda Rousey’s PPV Victories

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Riddle spoke about his week in WWE, which he said included a “bumpy Rumble.” In addition to lasting less than a minute in the men’s Royal Rumble match, Riddle also reportedly had an altercation with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar took exception to being called out by Riddle and said they would never work together, according to the reports. After Sunday, he went on to NXT to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Pete Dunne. He and Dunne will face the Undisputed Era at NXT Takeover: Portland.

He wrote: “What a week for the Bro! Started off a little bumpy at the rumble but then it did a complete 360 when Pete and myself won the Dusty Cup! Enjoy these photos of the Broserweights and our success #dustycup #broserweights #bro #nxt #stallion”

– WWE has a new video looking at Ronda Rousey’s PPV victories. These include: Wrestlemania 34 (Rousey & Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon), Summerslam 2018 (vs. Alexa Bliss), Super Show-down 2018 (w/ The Bella Twins against The Riott Squad), Evolution (vs. Nikki Bella), Survivor Series (vs. Charlotte Flair), TLC (vs. Nia Jax), Royal Rumble (vs. Sasha Banks) and Elimination Chamber (vs. Ruby Riott). Those missing include Hell in a Cell (vs. Alexa Bliss) and Money in the Bank (vs. Nia Jax)