wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Compliments Goldberg on His Super ShowDown Win, Top 10 NXT Moments
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle had some congratulations to send to Goldberg following the latter’s WWE Universal Championship win at Super ShowDown. Riddle, who was very open in his criticism of Goldberg’s match with The Undertaker last year, posted the following to Twitter with a seemingly light-hearted jab at the new champion:
Willy G has been watching his Broserweight tapes. PS Sweet BroHammer for the win 👌 pic.twitter.com/7hA2JwQq9y
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 27, 2020
– WWE posted this week’s NXT Top 10 video, looking at the top moments from Wednesday’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Details On When WWE Creative Learned of Samoa Joe’s Suspension
- Ryback Says He Made $1,500 For WrestleMania 30, Talks Value Of Most WrestleMania Payouts
- Aleister Black On How He Came Up With His Ring Entrance, The Part That Was Originally Meant For Undertaker
- Booker T On Why Prison Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him, Knowing He Was On the Wrong Path