WWE News: Matt Riddle Compliments Goldberg on His Super ShowDown Win, Top 10 NXT Moments

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT, Randy Orton

– Matt Riddle had some congratulations to send to Goldberg following the latter’s WWE Universal Championship win at Super ShowDown. Riddle, who was very open in his criticism of Goldberg’s match with The Undertaker last year, posted the following to Twitter with a seemingly light-hearted jab at the new champion:

– WWE posted this week’s NXT Top 10 video, looking at the top moments from Wednesday’s episode:

Goldberg, Matt Riddle, NXT, WWE Super ShowDown, Jeremy Thomas

