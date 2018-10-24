Quantcast

 

WWE News: Matt Riddle Debuting on NXT Next Week, Video of Johnny Gargano After Attacking Aleister Black

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– Matt Riddle is set to make his debut on next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the announcement post on Twitter below:

– WWE posted video of Johnny Gargano leaving the arena and refusing to answer Cathy Kelley’s questions after attacking Aleister Black, revealing he was the man who attacked Black previously:

