WWE News: Matt Riddle Feels ‘Used and Abused’ by Timothy Thatcher, Full Chyna vs. Lita Match Video

– Former NXT tag team champion Matt Riddle is a sad bro after he and Timothy Thatcher lost the NXT tag titles this week on WWE NXT, and Thatcher subsequently turned on Riddle. Riddle wrote on Twitter, “I feel used and abused, I just want Stallion @PeteDunneYxB back and things to go back to normal #sadbro.” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE released a full match video today featuring Chyna vs. Lita from Judgement Day 2001. You can check out the match video below.