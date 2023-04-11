wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Is Coming for The Bloodline on SmackDown, Santos Escobar Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Brock Lesnar Flannel Shirt Available
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown, and it showcases Matt Riddle targeting The Bloodline:
– During last night’s edition of Raw Talk, Matt Camp announced that Santos Escobar will be joining tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump.
– WWEShop.com now has a black and gold, button up Brock Lesnar flannel shirt.
