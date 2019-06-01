WWE News: Matt Riddle Plans to Ruin Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank Cash-In, Triple H on Facebook After NXT Takeover

– Matt Riddle says he’s going to ruin Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Monday’s episode of Raw. Riddle, who has been open about his wish to retire Lesnar, posted the following after Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will cash in on Seth Rollins on Raw:

I’ll be there to ruin it bro, see you Monday at RAW https://t.co/OjhR8U2L2X — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 31, 2019

– Triple H will be doing his traditional post-NXT Takeover live Q&A with Cathy Kelley following tomorrow’s PPV. We’ll have live coverage of the PPV starting at 6:45 PM ET.