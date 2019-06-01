wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Plans to Ruin Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank Cash-In, Triple H on Facebook After NXT Takeover

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle Brock Lesnar

– Matt Riddle says he’s going to ruin Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Monday’s episode of Raw. Riddle, who has been open about his wish to retire Lesnar, posted the following after Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will cash in on Seth Rollins on Raw:

– Triple H will be doing his traditional post-NXT Takeover live Q&A with Cathy Kelley following tomorrow’s PPV. We’ll have live coverage of the PPV starting at 6:45 PM ET.

